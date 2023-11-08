Remi Waker's fine form impressing Telford boss

Walker, 21, has started five games in a row for the Bucks, a block of fixtures that Wilkin’s side have taken 13 points from.

And his manager believes the inclusion of the former Birmingham City youngster has been a big reason behind Telford’s recent positive form.

“I’m delighted with Remi,” Wilkin said. “He’s forming a good understanding with Jordan; they’ve got good athleticism and good quality on the ball.

“Over this last month he’s been a really bright player for us and hopefully the upward trajectory he is on continues at a sharp rate.”

Wilkin continued: “He’s been brilliant for us and has stepped up when we’ve needed him to; we knew he was capable, but there is plenty of learning still to do and we know what he needs to get better at.

“We want more physicality from him and we’re hopeful that if he can continue to grow into his frame he’ll be a special player.”