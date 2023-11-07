Orrin Pendley the poacher helping AFC Telford United climb the table

The 28-year-old centre-back netted the opening goal in the Bucks’ 2-0 win over Long Eaton on Saturday – the fourth time he’s found the net this season.

And Pendley believes he has even started to develop something of a poacher’s instinct that has made him such a threat in front of goal.

“I probably should have been running back to get into position, but I just had a feeling Foxy (Nathan Fox) was going to beat his man and put the ball in,” Pendley explained. “Thankfully that feeling was right, and I got across the keeper at the near post and nodded it in.”

He added: “It was the perfect day for me, a goal, a clean sheet and a win – I couldn’t ask for any better.”

Pendley grabbed the all-important opening goal at New Bucks Head against bottom-of-the-league Long Eaton, who had frustrated the Bucks for nearly an hour.

And the centre-back was pleased that he and his team-mates put in such a professional performance without any complacency.

“It was a tough game,” Pendley admitted. “Probably more so than it looked. People might have thought that because they’re bottom of the league we would win by three or four, but they made it tough for us.”

Telford have conceded just three goals since Pendley was partnered with Sam Whittall, who joined from Rushall Olympic in October.

“I played with Whitts when we were at Rushall, so I know how he plays, and he knows how I play,” he said. “We compliment each other’s games and it’s definitely a strong partnership.”