Kevin Wilkin’s words pay off for AFC Telford United

Defender Orrin Pendley’s 66th-minute header prised the door open, and substitute Tré Mitford sealed the deal with an injury-time second goal to sink the league’s bottom side and move Bucks up to fifth at the New Bucks Head on Saturday.

Wilkin said: “We haven’t worked the target well enough in the first half.

“There were some nice passages of play there, some moments that we can do better in.

“If we had it done and put ourselves in charge of the game at half-time, you’d feel a whole lot more comfortable about it.

“I didn’t want to allow us to let any points slip away from us.”