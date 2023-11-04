AFC Telford United 2 Long Eaton 0 - Report

After a difficult opening to the campaign, Kevin Wilkin's have hit form and in this one they dominated for large parts.

However, they had to wait until the 67th minute to take the lead.

And it came from Orrin Pendley, who leapt at the near post to meet Nathan Fox's cross and head home his fourth goal of the campaign.

Telford kept probing and had chances to seal the game before a second goal did finally came in the seventh minute of additional time.

The visiting keeper made a smart save but it was his mistake that handed Tre Mitford an easy opportunity and he slotted home into an empty net from 12 yards.

More to follow.