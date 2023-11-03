Telford v Long Eaton preview: Red-hot Styche is hungry for more goals and points

The Gibraltar international netted three against Kettering on Tuesday night and his arrival has coincided with a remarkable upturn of form for the Bucks.

Kevin Wilkin’s side have won three and drawn one in the four games since Styche’s arrival, and the forward is desperate to keep that run going this weekend.

“I just want us to keep winning games, I really do,” Styche said. “If we go and win again on Saturday to keep the run going it sort of justifies the gaffer’s decision to bring me in.”

Styche has been a revelation for the Bucks since arriving from Matlock Town and has made the impact his manager was desperate for.

And after the Kettering game, Kevin Wilkin admitted he is not surprised about the quality the 34-year-old has added to his side.

“Reece has brought experience to the side and he’s not afraid to give his opinion on certain things,” Wilkin said. “The three goals against Kettering were fantastic, and we’re delighted that he’s doing well.”

The weekend offers Styche a real chance to add to his goal tally against bottom of the league Long Eaton, a side that have conceded 32 goals in 12 league games.

And despite their poor start to the season the Telford manager is adamant that he will not accept complacency from his side.

“I won’t be taking anyone for granted at this level,” Wilkin said. “They’re going to come here wanting to get their season up and running and we’re fully mindful that we’re in for a tough game.”

He added: “They’ll be going all out to win just like every other team they will get a lift when they play at New Bucks Head.

“It’s important that we knuckle down and go about our work as we have done in the last few games, and if we do, hopefully we’ll be successful.”

With Telford’s impressive run of form comes increased expectation, and Wilkin wants his players to relish the favourites tag placed upon them.

“We’ve got to be able to deal with the expectations and enjoy it,” he said. “We’re working towards creating something really special and that’s what it’s all about.

“I want us to be able to thrive on the atmosphere at New Bucks Head, both players and supporters.”

Telford managed to come through their three-game week without any new injury concerns, although they will be missing Orrin Pendley through suspension.

Only one substitute was made at Kettering on Tuesday night, with Wilkin withdrawing Styche shortly after he netted his hat-trick.

And the striker was keen to explain the reasons behind it had nothing to do with a dip in fitness levels.

“I think I was brought off because I’d started to get on the ref’s back so I said to the gaffer it might be best I come off,” he revealed. “When you’re scoring and you’re in form you don’t even think about running, you just do it.”