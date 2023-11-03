Reece Styche lauds Telford partnership

Styche, who netted a hat-trick in the recent win at Kettering, joined the club at the beginning of October and has helped them to three wins and a draw in his first four games.

And the 34-year-old has revealed that the opportunity to link up with Gibson was a big reason for making the move.

“One of the big reasons for me coming here was to link back up with Montel,” Styche said. “I just love playing with him, he’s such a good player and I genuinely believe we’re the best two strikers in the league.”

He added: “We’ve proved it previously and we want to keep proving it this season, it’s not just a throw-away comment. Hopefully we can have more successful games in the coming weeks and months.”

Gibson assisted all three of Styche’s goals against Kettering, rekindling the partnership they had at Stourbridge.

And the form they’ve found at Telford has come as no surprise to either of them.

“I’ve had some good partnerships in my career and when you have that connection with someone it’s special,” he explained. “You know the run or the pass that they’re making without looking, and from the minute we played together at Stourbridge we had that connection.

“We’ve got lads that are working so hard off the ball now and that’s the difference in this league. If you watch the third goal at Kettering back, it comes from us getting on the second ball and battling hard.

“That’s the 80th minute and we’re still landing on those second balls; I think that can sometimes go unnoticed.”

Telford, meanwhile, have loaned full-back Brad Bood out to league rivals Stourbridge.

Bood, 20, has been on the fringes of Kevin Wilkin’s first team this term and has been allowed to join the 16th-placed Glassboys for improved game time. The Priorslee-based left-back burst on to the Bucks scene three years ago.