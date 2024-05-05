Bridgnorth police clampdown on drivers using no access road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A TRO (traffic regulation order) is in force on Cartway and Friars Street in Bridgnorth, informing drivers that they are only accessible for access to the properties on the roads.

Residents have said motorists are flouting the order to use the narrow roads as a short cut from High Town to Low Town.

On Saturday, Inspector Damien Kelly and PCSO Mandy Leek from Bridgnorth safer neighbourhoods team met with residents from Cartway and Friars street to discuss their concerns.

PCSO Leek said: "There is clear signage at the top of Cartway but residents say that this is not being adhered to by motorists who use it as a cut through to low town and the riverside.

“Bridgnorth SNT in partnership with other West Mercia Police departments and Shropshire Highways will be visiting the location periodically and anyone found in contravention of the TRO may be prosecuted.”