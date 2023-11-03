AFC Telford United fixtures rearranged leaving free November weekend

Kevin Wilkin's men were due to welcome Coalville Town in the Southern Premier Central on Saturday, November 18 but the Ravens are unavailable due to progress in the FA Trophy.

The Bucks will instead welcome Coalville to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday, December 12.

In place of that fixture, Telford will welcome Hitchin Town on November 18. Hitchin were originally set to visit the Bucks the following weekend.

That subsequently means there will be no fixture for Wilkin's troops in the final weekend of the month, November 25. It is an otherwise full fixture list.

A new date for the recent postponed clash at AFC Sudbury, which fell to stormy weather, is still being worked on.