Kevin Wilkin perplexed as controversial call costs Telford

Kevin Wilkin

“It's disappointing when you're in front for so long and Brandon (Hall) has had perhaps one long-range shot to save and maybe one other moment he’s had to deal with… for that decision to end up or result in us giving up or losing two points is poor.”

The Bucks led through Byron Moore’s 9th-minute opener, capitalising on a defensive error, and Wilkin’s team led and looked comfortable for over an hour before Sam Whittall was ruled to have brought down Callum Stewart. Most observers felt it was a soft decision, and that Stewart had fouled Whittall, but referee Elliott Haddrell saw it differently.

He also booked four players from each side in what was never an ill-tempered game, but it was the penalty, subsequently converted by Stewart, that was the focus of Wilkin’s vexation:

“You can only control what you can control; I went to Barwell last week last week and I saw a similar penalty given and they’re poor decisions in big moments. Referees have got to get them right.”

The Bucks manager acknowledged that his team had left themselves open to such a scenario by not putting the game beyond Leamington’s reach in the first half when they were the dominant side. He nevertheless felt that his side’s performance was another step in the right direction.

“I thought that the way we went about our work today and the application that the lads showed was fantastic, to get ourselves in the box seat so early. They recognised where we needed to put the ball; we needed to complete and we needed to stay organised against them, especially in those restart moments that they're quite strong on.”

Moore’s goal wasn’t added to, however; the closest the Bucks came was Ricardo Dinanga’s failed attempt to score when put through one-against-one with keeper Callum Hawkins, something Wilkin recognised: