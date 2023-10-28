Leamington 1 AFC Telford United 1 - Report

AFC Telford United players celebrating Byron Moore's goal (Kieran Griffin)

Moore put the Bucks ahead in the first period and Kevin Wilkin's side were good value for their lead - before a penalty in the final third of the game earned the Brakes a point.

It took just ten minutes for the visitors to go ahead as Moore took advantage of some slack defending to steal the ball and fire his side in front.

Reece Styche went close with a free kick in the first period, while Sam Whittall drove forward with the ball and fired just over the crossbar.

Ricardo Dinanga and Styche also went close to a second later in the half, with the Bucks the side on top heading into the break.

The second half offered him less chances - but the Bucks did have one early on as Orrin Pendley headed wide of the mark.