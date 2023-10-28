Kevin Wilkin looking to build on Telford progress

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks have won two from two since signing Reece Styche and Sam Whittall, their first back-to-back victories of the season.

And Wilkin is keen to recruit more players to complete his squad, despite acknowledging the difficulties that come with it.

“We do still need to develop the squad and bring other players in,” he said. “We’ve made two good additions in Reece and Sam who have both done really well.”

Wilkin added: “If I’ve learned one lesson from the start of the season it’s that we can’t rely on too many of our younger players.

“We need to try and fill our squad with 18 players of a similar ability which we don’t have at the minute, but that’s what we’re working towards.”

Despite the need for reinforcements, Telford will have to free up some money before any signings can be made.

James McQuilkin was the first player to leave, with his departure being shortly followed by the addition of Sam Whittall.

And Wilkin revealed discussions have already been had regarding further exits from New Bucks Head.

“There has been interest, but the opportunities certain players have had to move on hasn’t appealed to them,” he said. “We’re not going to fund another club’s squad, if they want our players they have to pay the wages.