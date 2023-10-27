Front-runners key for Telford

Montel Gibson (AFC Telford United Striker) brings the ball down the wing

Top-scorer Gibson returned from injury on Tuesday night to start alongside Styche as the Bucks defeated Alvechurch 1-0.

And Wilkin believes the pair can fire Telford up the table once they find their feet and forge a strong partnership.

“Montel and Reece had a relationship when they played together at Stourbridge, and I do feel they understand each other’s games,” the Telford boss explained. “It’s a partnership that has worked in the past and hopefully it will work again.”

He continued: “You need to be able to be physical at this level and clearly both of them have that side to their game.”

Gibson netted six goals before an injury picked up in training caused him to miss the game against Stratford.

Styche made his debut that day and bagged the winner with a cultured finish from inside the penalty area.

The pair started their first game alongside each other at New Bucks Head against Alvechurch and despite two positive performances Wilkin is confident the best is still to come.

“Montel wasn’t quite as effective as we know he can be, and he probably isn’t 100 per cent over that injury to his ankle just yet, but he was very unlucky not to score with a fantastic effort.”