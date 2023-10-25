Kevin Wilkin expects Telford players to be fit

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks face three games in seven days, including trips to Leamington and Kettering, and could also have a rearranged trip to Sudbury added to the calendar in November. But despite that Wilkin was adamant that his side must not use their fitness as an excuse ahead of the busy winter period.

“That excuse doesn’t sit well with me,” he said. “If you get the chance as a player it’s your responsibility to go and take it and show what you’re about. Our players should be primed and ready to take their opportunity, and we’ve seen that in the last two games.”

“I never made that excuse as a player; I’ve never accepted it as a manager, and I won’t accept it now.