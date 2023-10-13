Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin praises departing Telford football operations manager Luke Shelley

By Nick Elwell

AFC Telford United’s departing football operations manager Luke Shelley has been backed to succeed at Wolves by Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin.

Luke Shelley is set to depart the New Bucks Head for Wolves (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)
Shelley leaves after 12 years of service at New Bucks Head to join his boyhood club Wolves.

And while Wilkin believes the departure will leave a big hole at Telford, he is also hopeful it will maintain the close relationship between the clubs.

“He’s been tremendously helpful during my time at the club, and he’ll be sorely missed,” explained Wilkin. “He’s worked really hard over a long time at the club, and he deserves this opportunity that he’s been afforded.”

He added: “Replacing him won’t be an easy situation but we wish him well, and I’m sure the club will still be able to call on Luke’s services and help.”

The Bucks boss is also open to the possibility of bringing some talented Wolves youngsters into the club on loan, something that has been profitable for both clubs in the past.

“We will be in contact to see whether there are players available who we think can strengthen what we are,” Wilkin said. “They’ve been very helpful in the past and hopefully in the coming weeks and months there will be opportunities to bring a few more in.”

