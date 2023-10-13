Kevin Wilkin praises departing Telford football operations manager Luke Shelley

Luke Shelley is set to depart the New Bucks Head for Wolves (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Shelley leaves after 12 years of service at New Bucks Head to join his boyhood club Wolves.

And while Wilkin believes the departure will leave a big hole at Telford, he is also hopeful it will maintain the close relationship between the clubs.

“He’s been tremendously helpful during my time at the club, and he’ll be sorely missed,” explained Wilkin. “He’s worked really hard over a long time at the club, and he deserves this opportunity that he’s been afforded.”

He added: “Replacing him won’t be an easy situation but we wish him well, and I’m sure the club will still be able to call on Luke’s services and help.”

The Bucks boss is also open to the possibility of bringing some talented Wolves youngsters into the club on loan, something that has been profitable for both clubs in the past.