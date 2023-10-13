Kevin Wilkin: I’m the right man for AFC Telford United job

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks currently sit 16th in the Southern Central Premier and have been knocked out of both the FA Cup and FA Trophy in the opening months of the season.

But Wilkin is confident he can turn things around if given the time, just as he did at former clubs Nuneaton Borough and Brackley Town.

“I work hard for it,” he said. “I do everything for the right reasons, and I think I’ve proven myself over quite a substantial period of time elsewhere that I’m the right person for this job.

“It’s my intention to change things around to improve things going forward, but we’re going to need time to do that.”

Wilkin added: “I’m here to do well and I’m not happy with how it’s gone, I’m not proud of our record this season and more importantly the people who pay the money to support us shouldn’t be happy with what they’ve seen as well.”

Telford have won just once in their last eight games, with their most recent win on home soil coming in the 7-0 thrashing of Wilkin’s former club Nuneaton.

They have been without key defenders Nathan Fox and Fraser Kerr since August due to injury, while Remi Walker, Byron Moore and Ty Webster have also been unavailable for important games.

Captain Kerr returned to action against Quorn in the FA Trophy, only for Jared Hodgkiss and Ricardo Dinanga to drop out with knocks.

But Wilkin is confident that when he has a fully-fit squad to pick from, the Bucks will see a sharp upturn in their fortunes.

“People can vent their anger at me and trust me, I’m as disappointed as they are, but I’m going to change things around here,” he said. “I’ve made improvements after a period of time at my previous clubs.”

Wilkin added: “I have full confidence that on our day we’re a match for anybody at this level, but we’ve got to find that consistency that we’re searching for.