AFC Telford United capture long-term target Sam Whittall from Rushall Olympic

Sam Whittall in action for Rushall Olympic last season

Thirty-year-old midfielder Whittall is a club legend at Rushall, where he played more than 300 games in eight seasons at Dales Lane.

Last season he helped the Pics to promotion to National League North, Rushall's highest-ever position in the pyramid, swapping places with relegated AFC Telford in the process.

But Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin has managed to add vital experience to his struggling squad with the capture of Whittall, who has been on Telford's radar for some time and was a target before the start of the current campaign.

The new addition will make his debut at home to Stratford Town in Southern Central Premier today, subject to league clearance.

Newdale-based Whittall opted to stay at Rushall and lead his side into National North having helped them to step two and has started in all 11 of their league fixtures so far this season. Rushall are 19th from 24 in the early National North table after three wins.

Wolverhampton-born Whittall, who celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this month, spent time in Wolves academy as a youngster but was released in 2014 before spells at Brackley, Cambridge and Stourbridge.

Rushall won promotion from Southern Central via the play-offs last season following a dramatic penalty shootout success over Nuneaton Borough.

After a failed Telford attempt to capture the midfielder’s services last summer, Pics boss Liam McDonald said: “Super Sam just keeps getting better and better.