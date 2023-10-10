Notification Settings

Telford problems in sharp focus

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Kevin Wilkin believes lower-league Quorn highlighted most of the problems he is facing as AFC Telford United boss.

Kevin Wilkin not happy
Kevin Wilkin not happy

Quorn – managed by former Bucks midfielder Richard Lavery – knocked Telford out of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

And Wilkin said: “Credit to Quorn. They were better than us. More athletic, sharper, and they recognised moments better. They were going to good areas, and credit to them, they played very well.”

He added: “I need to pull together a side and put together a side that’s coping with and dealing with those sort of situations.

“It’s a disappointing day again and we’ve already had too many disappointing days this season.

“I totally understand where football’s at and how difficult it makes things for certain people at the club.

“Once they cross that white line, you’ve got to trust them and what they can deliver.

“I’ve made that mistake, nobody else, and I need more and expect more from players.”

