Quorn v Telford - Match preview

Ricardo Dinanga (AFC Telford United Midfielder) gains possession and races away from Stourbridges Joel Shambrook.

The Bucks return to action this weekend as they take on step four side Quorn in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

Wilkin’s side have not played for 10 days and are raring to go after their break in search of some much-needed momentum.

“I see it as an opportunity to win the game, progress in the competition and build some momentum,” he explained. “As we’ve found out already this season it’s incredibly competitive and if you’re not quite at the races you’ll get found out.”

Their most recent outing at Stourbridge saw the Bucks come from 2-0 down to level things in the second half.

Centre-back Orrin Pendley answered his critics with a goal from a set-piece, while forward Ricardo Dinanga also found the net.

“Some people have been very vocal in their criticism of Orrin, but he brings a lot to the group,” the Bucks boss said. “Credit to him he’s got three goals and I’m sure there’ll be more to come, he’s not primarily in the team to score goals but I’m delighted for him.”

Wilkin added: “He shows a fantastic attitude and spirit, and we need plenty more of that.”

There was also praise for Dinanga, who remains a doubt for this weekend’s game after picking up a hamstring injury against Stourbridge.

“Ricardo needs a prolonged period of senior football; he’s learning his trade and there are bits of his game that need to improve,” Wilkin explained. “His anticipation and his decision making needs to improve but he has shown on occasions that he’s very capable.”

There is more bad news on the injury front for Telford, with left-sided defenders Jared Hodgkiss and Nathan Fox sidelined.

Hodgkiss picked up a shoulder injury against Stourbridge and left the field with his arm in a makeshift sling, an injury that is ‘still very tender’ according to his manager.

Fox has trained with the squad, but Wilkin admitted he remains a doubt until a proper diagnosis is made on his injury:

“Given how far down the line he is I really hoped he’d be available on Saturday, but we might have to seek a second opinion on it because it’s been quite some time.”

There is some good news though – club captain Fraser Kerr is available and expected to be involved at Quorn this weekend.

“To get Fraser back is fantastic,” Wilkin said. “It’s definitely a big lift to have the captain back.”

Opponents Quorn sit third in a division the step below Telford, and certainly have the ability to upset Telford.

“I watched them score six against Gresley and they’re a capable side,” Wilkin said. “They play on 3G and work the surface well, pass it well and it will be a tough game.