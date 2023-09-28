Kevin Wilkin eager to bring in Telford signings during week off

Kevin Wilkin

Second-half goals from Orrin Pendley and Ricardo Dinanga were enough for Bucks to earn a point at Stourbridge on Tuesday night, having fallen 2-0 behind.

Despite the comeback, Wilkin was adamant that his current group of players need help if they are to climb the table.

“Clearly with this group of players I haven’t recruited well enough, that’s evident,” said Wilkin, whose side don’t play again until October 7. “I do need to bring other players into the group.”

He continued: “I said to the lads at the start that you’re playing for your team-mates here, we need to win tonight otherwise I might have to make some unpopular decisions.”

And after watching his side concede two sloppy first-half goals Wilkin has decided now is the time to bring in reinforcements.

“Clearly I have to change something, and I’ll be working hard to do that,” he admitted. “I need to try and manoeuvre things around and change some bodies which might mean making some unpopular decisions.”

Wilkin added: “You can’t only play when the sun’s shining, we have to work hard all the time.”

After Saturday’s defeat to Needham Market, the Bucks’ boss singled out some of his attacking players for a lack of effort.

But following an inspired second-half performance he acknowledged a considerable improvement in his side’s attitude.