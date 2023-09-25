Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin takes the blame for Telford defeat

By Russell YoullAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin accepted the buck stops with him for his team’s faltering start after their 2-0 reverse to Needham Market.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
Bucks fell behind to Luke Ingram’s stupendous strike in the game’s opening minute, and the same player bundled in from a poorly-defended corner on the cusp of the half-time interval to put the visitors in control.

Wilkin said: “I can’t blame anybody else. It’s my decision to bring those players in, and it’s for me to try and do something about it. That’s where it sits.”

Wilkin felt some of his players were guilty of a “lack of effort”, but accepted he carries the can.

“It really pains me to say it, but in the first half a lot of our strikers… they didn’t work hard enough and didn’t recognise moments. When there’s a lack of effort out there, that’s a problem, and that’s my fault.”

