Kevin Wilkin salutes AFC Telford United faithful after 'mixed bag'

Kevin Wilkin (Kieren Griffin Photography)

The Bucks have struggled for consistency so far and sit 12th in the Southern Central Premier with 11 points from eight games.

But Wilkin is confident that the bond between players and supporters will continue to grow.

“They’ve been fantastic for us, they’ve seen a mixed bag which we knew would be the case after the changes in the summer, but we’re trying to improve the situation and progress relationships throughout the club,” Wilkin said.

“Supporters want to see players performing at a consistent level week in week out and that way the bond will grow a whole lot quicker.

Telford enjoyed 3-0 and 7-0 wins in their first two games, but three games without a win since have led to murmurs of discontent from areas of the fanbase, something Wilkin is working hard to change.

Wilkin said: “The fans have been by enlarge fantastic, yes there’s been frustrations at times and one or two can let that overspill.