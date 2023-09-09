St Ives 2 AFC Telford United 3 - Report

Montel Gibson scores to make it 3-2 (Mike Sheridan)

In a thrilling encounter at St Ives, the Bucks went in front before finding themselves behind midway through the second half.

Kevin Wilkin's men then managed to drag themselves level before Gibson rose in the fourth minute of added time to give the Bucks the points.

It was Wilkin's men who took the lead shortly after the half hour mark.

Jordan Piggott arrived on the right side of the box and lashed the ball home beyond the home keeper.

The lead lasted for all of six minutes though as after a corner was only partially cleared - Greg Kaziboni's effort found its way past Brandon Hall via a deflection.

Then 13 minutes into the second half and the home side had turned the game around.

Michael Richens closed down a clearance and the ball fell kindly for him, before he fired the ball past Hall.

Jordan Piggott is congratulated by Remi Walker (Mike Sheridan)

The Bucks had to battle back and they did that 18 minutes from time - as Orrin Pendley netted from close range following a corner.

Ricardo Diangana lashes just wide shortly after as Wilkin's men went in search of a winner - and it almost arrived a minute from the end of full time.

Gibson let fly from 18 yards out but his effort went just wide of the post.