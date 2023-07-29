AFC Telford United sign striker Tre Mitford

Tre Mitford

The 28-year-old Guyana international re-unites with Kevin Wilkin, who previously signed the forward from Kettering Town for Brackley Town in 2020.

The Dover born striker began his career at Aylesbury United and Bedford Town before moving to Kettering, and following two years with Brackley he moved to Gloucester City.

Another move to Boston followed in January this year, and now he has penned a deal at the New Bucks Head.

Bucks boss Wilkin said: "Tré has been working at step two for a little while now and perhaps hasn’t quite established himself in the manner that he would have liked.

"Our hope is that at a slightly lesser level, slightly less competitive than it is at step two, that Tré would be able to flourish and score the number of goals that I think he’s capable of.

“In and around this level, the one thing players need to find is that consistency; that’s the big thing.

"On their day, yes, they’re capable of delivering, but it’s delivering on a regular basis that we need to see.