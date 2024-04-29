Telford's Orrin Pendley earns praise from boss Kevin Wilkin

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable first season at New Bucks Head, with six goals and 17 clean sheets in his 40 league appearances this season, earning him the supporter’s, players’, and manager’s Player of the Season award.

And Wilkin, who moved quickly to sign Pendley when he left Hereford in the summer, was full of praise for the defender.

“Some people might like it when awards are shared around, and you could make a case for those awards going to several contenders,” Wilkin began. “But the fact everybody is thinking along the same lines (with Orrin) backs up everyone’s decisions.”

He added: “Overall when you look at the season he’s had and you take everything into consideration, his defending, the important goals he’s scored, the way his game has developed and his consistency.”

While Pendley has clearly won the Telford faithful over with his stellar performances, that was not always the case.

“There were some who maybe weren’t enamoured by him at the start of the season, and again that’s a major feather in his cap that he’s shown the resilience to get through that,” Wilkin explained. “I’ve seen players in that situation that haven’t been able to get through that and struggle with it.”

The Bucks boss continued: “He’s shown a real belief in what he’s been doing and has transferred that into his game.

“Fortunately for us he’s been great, and hopefully he continues to do so.”