Hall calls on Bucks fans to roar them into play-off final

Well over 1,000 supporters are expected to pile through the turnstiles at New Bucks Head for the clash between the two promotion favourites.

And Telford’ shot-stopper has called for locals to come down to TF1 to make their home advantage count.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to progress and move one game closer to where we want to be, so I’d urge everyone to come along,” Hall said. “Don’t worry about watching Champions League football, come and watch a live game.

“You can watch the highlights of a Champions League game another time.”

The goalkeeper added: “We want as many people as possible to come along and make it a really good occasion, whether you’re banging a drum, cheering, whatever it may be, come along and support your local club because it’s greatly appreciated. Having home advantage is something we really want to push on to get us over the line.”

Hall, 31, was Kevin Wilkin’s first signing in the summer and has proven to be excellent business for the Bucks, and with 18 clean sheets this season he has been part of one of the division’s best defences.

“It’s hard to put something specific on (the strong defensive record), but whoever has been involved in the defence it’s probably the friendship among all of us as a unit,” Hall explained.

“We all get on so well, and we feel confident that any combination of those players can play with each other.”

He added: “There’s a confidence and an understanding that comes from training, and the gaffer is good at putting on sessions where we have different set-ups.

“Halfway through the session he’ll change personnel in the defence, and it could be any combination. Having that confidence and putting in that work with different combinations makes us confident for anything that might happen in a game.”

With a teaching degree and a football coaching job at Ellesmere College, Hall has also found himself using his teaching expertise to provide the younger member of Telford’s squad with support throughout the season.

“We’re always keen to pass on bits of advice where we can as senior lads, and as much as I don’t want to admit it I’m one of those now,” he laughed. “We’ve got a really nicely balanced squad, and I think that’s what has helped us succeed.”

Hall continued: “In terms of myself and the back four, we’re all around the 30-year-old age mark, but then you’ve got the likes of Remi (Walker) and Ricardo (Dinanga) coming through who have the potential to progress to a higher level. Dealing with the senior lads at the college is similar to the boys at Telford who are that age like George (Scott) and Steff (Jones).

“It’s not something I’d say that comes naturally to me, more something I’ve forced out of myself knowing that I would have appreciated that when I was that age.”