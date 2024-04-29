AFC Telford United are in good nick ahead of play-off campaign

“I think that was the primary concern, getting everybody through today’s game fit and available to train on Monday,” said Wilkin. “The lads have done brilliantly on top of that – obviously, we wanted to try and win the game and we’ve come through to win quite comfortably, but equally, Coalville did have some moments there in the first half.”

Wilkin chose a strong side, defying expectation that he may wrap some of his squad in cotton wool, but did experiment with a change of formation: “We changed the shape up a little, and it takes a little bit of getting used to and adapting to, but we had moments in the first period, as have Coalville, and ones that we wouldn’t be comfortable with.

“It’s uncharacteristic of us to afford the opposition such moments – you get yourself into the lead and we’re a little bit disappointed with their equaliser, but I think the lads kicked on in the second period. They’ve done really, really well and we’re delighted with the result.”

The Bucks didn’t have their foot pressed to the floor but they weren’t coasting either, although opponents Coalville, safe in mid-table, had little to play for other than pride.

Montel Gibson bagged the opener, and although Terrell Pennant levelled the scores before half-time, the Bucks stretched away after the break.

Defender Orrin Pendley smashed in a close-range effort following a corner and substitute Reece Styche’s late brace means he now has three goals in his last two games, or to be more accurate, in around 20 minutes of playing time.

Styche might have been one of the players that supporters expected to see given a start, and Wilkin admitted that although injuries were a risk, he was eager to see his side maintain their excellent form: “There’s been lots of things to think about, and you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. It’s one of those where we wanted to be competitive and wanted to try and carry some momentum.”

The Bucks will now face Mickleover at the New Bucks Head on Wednesday, and having seen their second-place finish rubber-stamped by the failure of Mickleover’s appeal against a points deduction, the Bucks went into Saturday knowing their play-off place was assured, but uncertain of their opposition.

Mickleover defeated Stamford 3-0, and back-to-back wins since news of their 12-point deduction emerged have been enough for the Derbyshire side to remain in the top five and qualify for the end-of-season showdown.

Wilkin admitted that it was something of a relief that the league campaign was over, allowing him and his side to no longer have any distractions:

“It’s important to try and maintain your focus. Once we knew that was the case, then finishing as high as we possibly could, and trying to continue to win games because, going back to that momentum thing, it’s a big part of that. The focus will be on getting together on Monday and hopefully getting everybody through that session together. Everybody in that changing room and at the club has worked incredibly hard to find ourselves in this position, and we’re extremely privileged to be in this position and it’s one you want to try and make the most of.”