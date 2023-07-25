AFC Telford United suffer pre-season thrashing at Tamworth

The Bucks were without Brandon Hall, James McQuilkin and Jared Hodgkiss – while Nathan Fox was withdrawn during the first half after a bang to the head that required bandaging.

The Lambs – who have taken the Bucks' place in National League North – opened the scoring through Ben Milnes, directly from a free-kick.

A second followed six minutes before half-time when a Tamworth trialist spotted Telford's trialist goalkeeper off his line and lobbed him from long range.

Former Buck Callum Cockerill-Mollett hit the bar and, from the resulting corner, Liam Dolman made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

A fourth arrived 11 minutes into the second half when Jordan Piggott was robbed of possession and Alex Jones rounded the goalkeeper.