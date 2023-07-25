Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United suffer pre-season thrashing at Tamworth

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United suffered a pre-season setback as they were thrashed 5-0 by Tamworth at The Lamb Ground last night.

The Bucks were without Brandon Hall, James McQuilkin and Jared Hodgkiss – while Nathan Fox was withdrawn during the first half after a bang to the head that required bandaging.

The Lambs – who have taken the Bucks' place in National League North – opened the scoring through Ben Milnes, directly from a free-kick.

A second followed six minutes before half-time when a Tamworth trialist spotted Telford's trialist goalkeeper off his line and lobbed him from long range.

Former Buck Callum Cockerill-Mollett hit the bar and, from the resulting corner, Liam Dolman made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

A fourth arrived 11 minutes into the second half when Jordan Piggott was robbed of possession and Alex Jones rounded the goalkeeper.

And the rout was complete when Dan Creaney snaffled a chance inside the six-yard box.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News