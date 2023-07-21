AFC Telford United re-sign James McQuilkin

James McQuilkin in his previous spell with the Bucks (Mike Sheridan)

The 34-year-old West Brom academy graduate, who had a spell in the Czech Republic before going on to play for Hereford United and Walsall in the EFL, has spent a number of years with various non-league clubs.

After stints with Hednesford and Torquay he signed for the Bucks for a brief period in 2015, before spending three years at Kidderminster Harriers.

He returned to the New Bucks Head in 2018 and became a regular under Gavin Cowan as the Bucks enjoyed a run to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

Further spells at Stourbridge and Hereford followed - before McQuilkin returned to Hednesford for a third spell last season.

Now he heads back to the Bucks for a third time - as Kevin Wilkin continues to build his squad for their Southern League campaign.

The Bucks boss believes he will add a lot more than just experience to his side.

He said: “James has come in and worked hard in pre-season; he’s been very focused and has shown good fitness levels, but on top of that he’s technically a good footballer who can take care of the ball.