AFC Telford United re-sign James McQuilkin

The 34-year-old West Brom academy graduate, who had a spell in the Czech Republic before going on to play for Hereford United and Walsall in the EFL, has spent a number of years with various non-league clubs.
After stints with Hednesford and Torquay he signed for the Bucks for a brief period in 2015, before spending three years at Kidderminster Harriers.
He returned to the New Bucks Head in 2018 and became a regular under Gavin Cowan as the Bucks enjoyed a run to the FA Trophy semi-finals.
Further spells at Stourbridge and Hereford followed - before McQuilkin returned to Hednesford for a third spell last season.
Now he heads back to the Bucks for a third time - as Kevin Wilkin continues to build his squad for their Southern League campaign.
The Bucks boss believes he will add a lot more than just experience to his side.
He said: “James has come in and worked hard in pre-season; he’s been very focused and has shown good fitness levels, but on top of that he’s technically a good footballer who can take care of the ball.
"He’s obviously had a spell here before, but if we can get a tune out of him and he can show us what he’s all about, with his experience, then he’ll add something extra to the group.”