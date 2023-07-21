Notification Settings

AFC Telford United re-sign James McQuilkin

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United have re-signed James McQuilkin after three seasons away from the New Bucks Head.

James McQuilkin in his previous spell with the Bucks (Mike Sheridan)
The 34-year-old West Brom academy graduate, who had a spell in the Czech Republic before going on to play for Hereford United and Walsall in the EFL, has spent a number of years with various non-league clubs.

After stints with Hednesford and Torquay he signed for the Bucks for a brief period in 2015, before spending three years at Kidderminster Harriers.

He returned to the New Bucks Head in 2018 and became a regular under Gavin Cowan as the Bucks enjoyed a run to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

Further spells at Stourbridge and Hereford followed - before McQuilkin returned to Hednesford for a third spell last season.

Now he heads back to the Bucks for a third time - as Kevin Wilkin continues to build his squad for their Southern League campaign.

The Bucks boss believes he will add a lot more than just experience to his side.

He said: “James has come in and worked hard in pre-season; he’s been very focused and has shown good fitness levels, but on top of that he’s technically a good footballer who can take care of the ball.

"He’s obviously had a spell here before, but if we can get a tune out of him and he can show us what he’s all about, with his experience, then he’ll add something extra to the group.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

