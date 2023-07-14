AFC Telford United sign young defender Steffan Jones

Steffan Jones (AFC Telford United)

Jones, 17, has penned a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head having impressed boss Kevin Wilkin in the opening weeks of pre-season.

The teenager, who hails from Penybontfawr, near Oswestry, recently represented England at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament over in Italy - and captained his country against Australia.

Jones, a student in Shrewsbury who began his career with Welsh sides Llanfyllin Town and Cymru Premier side Bala Town's academy, has spent a season with Welsh second division side Cymru North.