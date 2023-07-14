Notification Settings

AFC Telford United sign young defender Steffan Jones

By Jonny Drury

Former England Colleges captain Steffan Jones has become AFC Telford United's latest summer capture.

Steffan Jones (AFC Telford United)

Jones, 17, has penned a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head having impressed boss Kevin Wilkin in the opening weeks of pre-season.

The teenager, who hails from Penybontfawr, near Oswestry, recently represented England at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament over in Italy - and captained his country against Australia.

Jones, a student in Shrewsbury who began his career with Welsh sides Llanfyllin Town and Cymru Premier side Bala Town's academy, has spent a season with Welsh second division side Cymru North.

The young defender said: "I am delighted to be signing for a big club like AFC Telford United. The club has high ambitions this season to be successful and I am grateful for the opportunity the gaffer has given me at this massive club."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

