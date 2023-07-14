AFC Telford United sign young defender Steffan Jones

Jones, 17, has penned a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head having impressed boss Kevin Wilkin in the opening weeks of pre-season.
The teenager, who hails from Penybontfawr, near Oswestry, recently represented England at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament over in Italy - and captained his country against Australia.
Jones, a student in Shrewsbury who began his career with Welsh sides Llanfyllin Town and Cymru Premier side Bala Town's academy, has spent a season with Welsh second division side Cymru North.
The young defender said: "I am delighted to be signing for a big club like AFC Telford United. The club has high ambitions this season to be successful and I am grateful for the opportunity the gaffer has given me at this massive club."