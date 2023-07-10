AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin calls on Bucks to raise their standards

AFC Telford United’s Montel Gibson nets in a pre-season friendly (Kieran Griffin)

A goal from Montel Gibson and two from an unnamed trialist took the Bucks to a 3-0 lead in the second half, but it was the Racers’ goal in reply that irked Wilkin and was the focus of his post-match words to his players.

“It’s understanding and recognising moments, you know,” said Wilkin. “To give the goal away as easily as we have towards the end of the second half disappoints me. You can’t allow them to have easy moments there.

“We’ve been comfortable with the ball and passed it pretty well at times, but to be played through like that again (for the goal)… I have to point that out and let them know that those standards haven’t been met for 45 minutes now, and it’s important that we understand and learn from it and try to improve on it in the next game.”

Wilkin fielded two almost completely different teams in the two halves of the game. With plenty of work to do in terms of recruitment, pre-season will be a balancing act.

“Probably 10 or a dozen trialists have been in with us and working with us,” the boss added. “We’ve agreed terms with one of them, which should happen this week and yeah, look, you’re offering a fair crack of the whip.

“I think we’ve done six sessions so far. This is the first game, and trying to fit them up in their correct positions and equally with the signed players trying to fit them into the right areas and the right positions and put a side out that’s going to hopefully be effective against the opposition.