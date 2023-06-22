Notification Settings

AFC Telford United sign former Hereford captain Jared Hodgkiss

By George Bennett

AFC Telford United have completed the signing of right-back Jared Hodgkiss on a one-year deal.

Jared Hodgkiss, right, in action previously for Hereford against Telford
Hodgkiss arrives at New Bucks Head ahead of the 2023/24 campaign following his release from Hereford. The 36-year-old spent the previous four seasons at Edgar Street and captained them during their 3-1 defeat against Hornchurch in the 2021 FA Trophy final.

The defender started his career at West Brom and amassed 15 appearances for Albion, including his Premier League debut against Everton in 2006.

He played more than 160 matches during five years at Forest Green, and had spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Macclesfield Town.

The veteran has also played for Aberdeen, Northampton Town, Market Drayton Town and Torquay United.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

