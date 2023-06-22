AFC Telford United sign former Hereford captain Jared Hodgkiss

Jared Hodgkiss, right, in action previously for Hereford against Telford

Hodgkiss arrives at New Bucks Head ahead of the 2023/24 campaign following his release from Hereford. The 36-year-old spent the previous four seasons at Edgar Street and captained them during their 3-1 defeat against Hornchurch in the 2021 FA Trophy final.

The defender started his career at West Brom and amassed 15 appearances for Albion, including his Premier League debut against Everton in 2006.

He played more than 160 matches during five years at Forest Green, and had spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Macclesfield Town.