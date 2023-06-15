AFC Telford United's Harry Flowers joins Southport for undisclosed fee

Harry Flowers

The 27-year-old defender joined the Bucks in March last year on a three-year deal, helping the club to maintain their National League North status.

The ex-Curzon Ashton defender made 44 appearances for the club and scored four goals - but could not help prevent the Bucks being relegated to the Southern Central League last season.

In a statement confirming his departure for an undisclosed fee, the club said they 'reluctantly' accepted a transfer request from the defender, who expressed his desire to remain at step two of the non-league system.

In statement, the club said: "Paperwork between both clubs will be exchanged over the next 24 hours.

"Since our relegation to the Southern Central League was confirmed Harry made it very clear he no longer wished to remain at the club and wanted to remain playing at step two.

"Therefore we have reluctantly accepted his transfer request and agreed a deal with Southport for the transfer of his signature.