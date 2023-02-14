Telford extend Josh O'Brien's loan deal - as Rackeem Reid leaves after short spell

Josh O’Brien (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The 20-year-old Irish defender joined Kevin Wilkin's side in December on a short term loan deal.

That was extended in January - and the club have now agreed to further extend the deal for another month.

However, forward Reid has left the Bucks just three weeks after his arrival.

The former Stourbridge and Rushall Olympic forward departed Leamington in early January - with Wilkin bringing him to the New Bucks Head in a bid to bolster his front line.