Repairs and line painting to close roads around Shropshire this week

North of Shrewsbury, a main route will be closed while a council carries out a number of repairs.

Shropshire Council said that the A49 Shrewsbury Road and Astley Lane in Hadnall will be closed for four days between 9.30am and 4pm from Tuesday.

The closure will allow for carriageway repairs to take place including kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

In the east of the county, a road will be closed to allow for workers to repaint markings.

Shropshire Council said that the closure would take place on the B4379 from Crackley Bank to Shifnal.

It will take place between 9.30am and 4pm for three days, starting from Thursday.

The council said the closure would allow for it to “renew all lining”.

An alternative route will be in place.

Meanwhile, a town centre road will be closed to allow for a utilities company to carry out repairs.

The closure, in Shrewsbury, will prevent traffic from using Claremont Hill, while the one-way order will also be suspended to allow for access.

The closure will take place on Sunday, for one day.

Shropshire Council said it would allow for Severn Trent to replace a defective manhole frame and cover.