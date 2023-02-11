AFC Telford United 0-3 AFC Fylde - Report

Luke Rowe brings the ball through midfield (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks battled throughout the game and had a handful of chances of their own but couldn't break through.

And they were made to pay as two goals in five minutes from Luke Charman took the game away from them - with a late goal sealing the points for the visitors.

The first sight at goal fell the way of the Bucks - with Montel Gibson lashing over the bar.

The in form visitors went close on the quarter hour mark as Tom Walker found space on the right, and dug out a cross-shot that went just wide of the far post.

It was a first period of very few chances - with the Bucks battling hard in a bid to take an unlikely three points.

On loan keeper Joe Young parried a fierce shot from 25 yards out - but free scoring Fylde struggled to break down a resolute Bucks.

Later in the half Prince Ekpolo had a sight at goal but saw an effort blocked by the visiting defence.

Alex Whitmore went close early in the second half with the home side under pressure - but Liam Nolan had a glorious chance soon after.

He rose from a corner and his glancing header was heading in before being cleared off the line.

The Bucks were having spells of pressure but they couldn't find a breakthrough and 15 minutes from time the leaders struck.

Fylde broke down the right and a cross picked out Charman who headed back across Young and into the net.

And they went on to show why they are top of the table - as four minutes later Mo Faal's header was saved by Young - with Charms smashing home the re-bound.