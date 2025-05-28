AFC Telford expecting a big step up

The Bucks secured promotion back to the National League North last week with a 4-2 victory over Kettering Town in the Southern Central Premier play-off final.

And Rowe revealed that regardless of the result at Latimer Park he would have continued at Telford next season but is pleased to have another shot at sixth tier football.

“Irrelevant of where the club was going to be next season I was still going to be at the club,” he explained. “The gaffer has another year on his contract, and I came here for the gaffer as well as the club, because it’s obvious that when Telford comes calling you pick up the phone.”

Rowe added: “When he told me he had another year on his deal I wanted to pen a deal that made sure I was with him next year as well, and I’m grateful that that will be in the National League North.

“It becomes a lot more tactical and more physical in the National League North just because you’re travelling a bit further up north and there is a massive difference between the step three southern and central based sides compared to the step two northern sides.

“Up north you seem to bump into a lot more physical opponents and the ball spends a bit more time in the air than on the floor.

“We were basically a step two side playing at step three so I’m confident the lads who stay around will be confident alongside the new players the gaffer brings in.

“It’s a different kettle of fish because it’s closer to league football, but hopefully I can remain unbeaten in a Telford shirt.”