Former AFC Telford United Wembley hero passes away, aged 84

Hart, who was born in Cambridge, played for the Bucks in two finals at the home of English football.

The first in 1970 saw Telford lose 2-0 to Macclesfield, but the second saw redemption as the team beat Hillingdon Borough 3-2 to win the trophy.

He made a staggering 328 appearances for the Bucks and scored 77 goals, while also winning other silverware during his time in the county.

He was twice the winner of the Midland Floodlit League Cup, as well as winning the Shropshire Cup.

During his footballing career, he also spent three years playing for West Brom at The Hawthorns, before joining Telford from Cambridge City back when they were still known as Wellington Town.

He made his debut for Telford in 1966, just three weeks after England had won the World Cup.

Hart suffered from dementia in his later years and passed away peacefully last week with his family present.