Telford firm unveils the £4.6m hydrogen powered vessel which is set to 'revolutionise' a global industry

Renewable company AceOn Group, who are based in Telford, has completed one of the UK’s first successful trials of a twin battery and hydrogen propulsion system.

International shipping is a major source of greenhouse gas due to its reliance on fossil fuels, accounting for around 3% of global emissions.

Last month, countries at the UN's International Maritime Organisation signed an agreement which set mandated targets to reduce emissions in the industry.

The measures are set to be formally adopted in October, before coming into force in 2027, and will become mandatory for large ocean-going ships, which emit 85% of the total CO2 emissions from international shipping.

Telford firm AceOn has built a hydrogen powered ship - set to be used to service wind turbines in the north sea

Now, the Stafford Park based firm is set to be at the forefront of plans to reform global shipping, having completed a cutting-edge retrofit of a groundbreaking system to Newcastle University’s Princess Royal research vessel.

The system, known as RESTORE, uses a hydrogen generator to charge one battery bank while the other powers the vessel. Once depleted, the system switches — creating a continuous loop of propulsion and charging leading to 'zero-emission' marine propulsion.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson said project marks a "breakthrough moment" for maritime decarbonisation, as the industry looks to curb it's emissions.

“This project is a testament to the UK’s potential in clean maritime technology — creating jobs, supporting exports, and proving that British innovation can lead the world," he said.

"Our experience with hydrogen is just the beginning; we’re committed to turning bold ideas into globally competitive products.”

Funding for the project was provided by the UK Department for Transport, and was completed by a landmark demonstration in the North Sea and River Tyne.

Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle Central and Chair of Parliament’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to step onboard one of the UK’s first hydrogen/batterypowered retrofitted boat, which paves the way for marine developments across the world.

"Forward-thinking, innovative technology solutions, such as the RESTORE project, are transformative and can revolutionise the maritime industry. This boat and project represent the power of innovation in tackling global energy challenges, steering us toward a cleaner, greener future for marine.“