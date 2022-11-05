Kevin Wilkin: We must stop the AFC Telford errors

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

AFC Telford United travel to Northumberland to take on Blyth Spartans in the National League North today in a relegation six-pointer.

And Wilkin has said how he thinks they can cut down on individual errors.

“Concentration is the main one,” the boss said. “And that is what a lot of it comes down to in games.

“I look at it and point to the lack of physical conditioning that means you lapse in concentration when you start to get tired.