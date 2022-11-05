Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin: We must stop the AFC Telford errors

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Kevin Wilkin has urged his players to concentrate more in order to cut out the individual mistakes which he says are costing his side at the moment.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).
Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

AFC Telford United travel to Northumberland to take on Blyth Spartans in the National League North today in a relegation six-pointer.

And Wilkin has said how he thinks they can cut down on individual errors.

“Concentration is the main one,” the boss said. “And that is what a lot of it comes down to in games.

“I look at it and point to the lack of physical conditioning that means you lapse in concentration when you start to get tired.

“You would look at some the goals we conceded and say they are great strikes but for me you should not allow a player the time in that area.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News