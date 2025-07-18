AFC Telford United dealt triple injury blow as new signings set to miss Shifnal Town friendly

The Bucks travel to the Acoustafoam Stadium tomorrow to face Northern One West side Shifnal Town in their third pre-season outing of the summer, having previously lost 1-0 at Harborough Town and 2-1 against Shrewsbury Town at the SEAH Stadium.

A host of trialists have joined the 11 promotion winners that extended their contracts at the club this summer, but injuries to three of the four new players has left boss Kevin Wilkin with more issues than he would have liked this early on in the season.

"It was incredibly hot last weekend at Harborough and we've narrowly lost the game, but there wasn't a lot in it," he began. "Then there were one or two bumps and bruises along the way for us to deal with as well.

"Jamie Meddows tweaked his knee and didn't feature in midweek but it doesn't look too serious and he should be back with us within the next 10 days hopefully."

"Alex Fletcher has had a quad issue and Charlie Williams has a bruised foot, so three of the four new signings have probably only had about half a game between them which isn't ideal.

"That's the way it happens sometimes but I don't think any are long term concerns. Alex is not available for this weekend but should be good for the Aston Villa game (Tuesday, July 22), and I don't think Charlie and Jamie will be far away either.

"Everyone else has come through unscathed which is important. The focus at this stage is getting minutes into people's legs and the result, whilst we want to win all the time, isn't the most important thing."

Fletcher, who was the Bucks' first summer signing after leaving National League side Tamworth, has been a long-term target of Wilkin's ever since his impressive performances helped Rushall Olympic win promotion in 2023.

Attack-minded midfielders Meddows, 22, and Williams, 21, both make the step up to the National League North with Telford after shining in the Southern Central Premier last term, but will have to be patient before they can make an impact on the Bucks squad.

Telford's only other new signing this summer Emmanuel Ilesanmi is in line for another appearance tomorrow after joining from Derby earlier this month.