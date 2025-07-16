AFC Telford United star set to return to the club after overcoming injury concerns

The Bucks will make the Irish forward the 16th player of their squad ahead of their return to the National League North, and the 12th who helped them to promotion last season.

Lawal, 23, missed the play-off campaign with the injury that he picked up on Good Friday in the 7-1 win over Lowestoft Town, but Telford boss Kevin Wilkin revealed he has been happy to wait for the forward to complete his recovery, such is the quality of player at his disposal.

"We've agreed terms with him but he's obviously injured at the moment with a crack in his patella," Wilkin explained. "It's a nasty injury and we're doing everything we can to help Ola get fit and ready for the start of the season.

"He's got a scan booked in for Saturday just to make sure that it has healed to a level that we're happy with.

"Ola's back running and doing things that he feels comfortable with now. Of course there still needs to be a bit of adaption and he needs to ease himself back into things, but hopefully he's not too far away.

"I don't want to rush things, but hopefully he'll be back before the end of pre season.

"He wants to stay at the club and we want to keep him here, but clearly committing to a contract with a player in his predicament is not a wise move.

"Ola will have to prove his fitness, and when he does we'll make him a permanent part of the group."

Lawal joined Telford in March 2025 after a spell at National League North side Marine.

He made seven appearances for the Bucks and scored one goal last term.