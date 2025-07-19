Consistency is key for Kevin Wilkin as decision day for AFC Telford United trialists approaches

Telford have 15 players confirmed in their squad ahead of their 2025/26 National League North campaign, but have bolstered their numbers on training and matchdays with a number of free agents hoping to impress and win themselves a contract.

All of the starting 11 for Tuesday's friendly with Shrewsbury Town featured in last season's play-off final victory over Kettering Town, and Wilkin admitted he now wants to see those on trial earn themselves a permanent spot at the club in the upcoming friendlies.

"It's important that we've got that bit of continuity and everyone, or at least the 11 that we've kept from last season, know what we're asking for," the Bucks boss said. "Things do evolve, players get that little bit older which can sometimes be to their benefit or detriment.

"The spine of this new group is there and I think that's important going into a higher league, and then the lads that have come into it can hopefully add to what we are and help us grown into a competitive step two side.

"We've had a good number (of trialists) in for training and we've had that many we've had to leave about four or five out for the friendlies.

"There were naturally a few that weren't up to the standard that we needed and fell by the wayside quite early, but there are still a few that have trained with us but haven't had any minutes or opportunities game wise.

"I will need to speak with one or two to lower that number down again; these are the big decisions that you've got to make as a manager and hopefully in the right way so that they can go and get an opportunity to play football elsewhere.

"We need to get our first week of games out of the way and hopefully there will be some more opportunities afforded to those on the fringes of it, because it would be unfair to judge them on a half or less of football.

"Sometimes that's what you've got to do, but we want to give them as many opportunities as we can and see how they respond to being in different situations before making a decision off the back of it."