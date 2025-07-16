AFC Telford United confirm friendly changes with behind-closed-doors switch and venue alteration

The Bucks' planned warm-up fixture at home to Welsh outfit Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday, July 26 will no longer take place at SEAH Stadium or be open to supporters.

The club have apologised for any inconvenience caused to supporters and spectators and said that time constraints mean it is not possible to find another venue to play the game in front of supporters.

The change was made to help the Bucks' home pitch following work on the surface during the summer.

A further fixture alteration will, however, bring some home action for Kevin Wilkin's side.

The Bucks, who are preparing for life back at National League North after May's play-off promotion success, will welcome Hednesford Town on Tuesday, July 29.

The friendly was due to take place on the same evening at the Pitmen's Keys Park home.

But it has been switched to take place in Telford.

The Bucks had previously launched a 'four for three' price offer on home pre-season friendlies this summer.

Tickets purchased for the Connah's Quay Nomads clash as part of the 'four for three' offer will now also count for the Hednesford friendly. Specific Nomads tickets will be refunded.