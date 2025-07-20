Kevin Wilkin pleased with the impact of Telford trialists

Bucks were without a number of senior personnel for the match against their county rivals Shifnal, who they played for the Win Pryce Trophy on Saturday.

The Bucks won the match 1-0 thanks to an early goal from defender Oliver Cawthorne in the fourth minute.

Wilkin’s side used as many as nine different trialists over the course of the 90 minutes, and the boss was impressed by their contribution.

He said: “We are mindful that there is a cup up for grabs and a little bit of local bragging rights.

“It is nice to win the game, but I understand that the most important thing is minutes into players' legs and getting everybody through the game and staying as fresh as we can into the next one.

“It remains a bit of a juggling act still with playing a lot of our players in the first half, and I think we made nine changes with nine trialists on the field who I thought acquitted themselves really well, and it has really pleased me over the two games we have had.

“I am pleased that the lads have gone on there and worked really hard and applied themselves in a good way, and they have given me a little bit to think about.

“Overall, I am pleased with it. It was a good workout for both teams, and it was keenly contested.”

The Bucks were missing their star striker on Saturday, Matty Stenson, who was ill.

They have three weeks until the start of the National League North season, where they make the trip to King’s Lynn Town on August 9.

And Wilkin was impressed with the Telford goalscorer’s all-round display at the weekend.

“Pre-season is about being really consistent with what you do,” he continued. “I thought Oliver Cawthorne epitomised that on Saturday.

“He was aggressive on the first contact. He was winning balls, he stayed out there for the full 90 minutes and when he turned the ball over, he had that presence of mind to make a simple pass, allowing those in front of him to show what they are all about.

“He did that repeatedly through the second period.”