AFC Telford United must improve in 'key moments'

The Bucks suffered their third loss on the bounce on Tuesday night when they were beaten 4-1 at home to Darlington.

But despite their perilous position, they have a chance to put it right straight away at the weekend when they are back in action against Blyth Spartans.

And Wilkin believes his side needs to capitalise when they have good moments in games.

He said: “We have a few moments and chances, but we have to sustain that, those moments come and go, and it’s important that when we get them we put the ball in the back of the net.

“Equally, if we don’t, we are able to sustain some intense pressure, as we have not done that.

“The way we are conceding the chances and opportunities like we are, we do that too easy against teams.

“We are not giving ourselves a chance to take anything out of games.”

Telford have lost nine of their last 10 games in the National League North, gaining a solitary point against Leamington when they came from behind to draw 2-2.

They have the worst goal difference in the league with minus-18.

And Bucks are trailing 21st-placed Bradford Park Avenue by eight points, so it looks a long way back for Wilkin’s men with the boss confirming his job is looking to be more and more ‘daunting’.

“I think off the back of Tuesday’s game, it looks a daunting task, and it is let’s make no bones about it,” he said.

“We have got to find a way and do it quickly.”

Wilkin also said the team are having to rely on their younger inexperienced young players to get them out of trouble which is something other teams do not have to do.

Last week they signed Mo Faal on loan from West Brom and Kade Craig on loan from Shrewsbury Town – both talented youngsters aiming to gain experience.

Wilkin continued: “We are having to rely on 19 or 20-year-olds that don’t have that robustness and experience.

“I don’t think Darlington the other night had too many of that sort of age playing.

“Those young men and players will be good in years to come but right here and right now it is probably a little bit more experience and understanding.

“There are certain elements that have improved since I have been here.

“Clearly, there are a lot more that needs to improve, certain lads are having a go but it is not enough to make us effective.