AFC Telford v Alfreton Town - Match preview

The Bucks climbed to third-bottom of National League North with Tuesday night’s home victory over play-off chasing Curzon Ashton.

And Telford aim to further boost their survival bid with a home fixture against Alfreton Town tomorrow, who are eight points better off in 16th.

Carden, who has changed almost the entire Telford squad since he took over in November, feels his squad’s fitness levels are well increased and are behind more consistent results, and says the numbers back it up.

“The games have been relentless for the lads. I was conscious on Tuesday of naming the same side because Curzon were fresh,” Carden said.

“But I look at what we’ve got, they are a fit group now.

“Both full-backs, centre-halves – Theo (Street) and Piggo (Jordan Piggott) have been superb.

“Then you’ve got the midfield three who have got legs, energy and quality.

“Byron Moore has been different class, Brendon (Daniels) has really upped his game and looks fitter and stronger as each game goes by.

“And Ossie’s (Jason Oswell) a fit lad. Then you back it up by what’s on the bench ready to come on and it’s fit all of a sudden.

“That’s what we’ve needed. It wasn’t like that at the beginning. We didn’t have the energy, I felt we didn’t have the fitness.

“I’m not using that as a cheap way out, we didn’t have the fitness and the levels that are being covered in games now, which are much greater than what they were.

“That’s down to players not just wanting to, but being able to.”

The Bucks have picked up four invaluable points against leaders Gateshead and Curzon so far this week. Telford have been backed well at the New Bucks Head of late, and Carden said: “We know we’re going to have tough times, even now before the end of the season.

“But we make it easier for ourselves by A, the lads giving everything they’ve got, which they will.

“And B, the supporters trying to give the lads as much as they can. Everything goes hand in hand.

“When you’re trying to do anything as a club, the biggest thing is everybody pulling together, the groundstaff, the girls upstairs after the game providing food, office staff.”

Derbyshire visitors Alfreton have not played since February 22 and are without a win in four games.

“Billy Heath’s a very experienced manager at this level,” Carden said. “He always puts a team together that’s more than competitive.