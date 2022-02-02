AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden warns against 'euphoria' after back to back wins

AFC Telford United 3-0 Bradford PA

Victories over Darlington and Bradford Park Avenue have lifted Telford off the bottom of the National League North table and out of the one relegation place.

“Two games doesn’t mean anything,” said Carden. “It’s a confidence booster, but we have a long way to go and we need to keep working on the things we know we need to keep working on.”

The only cloud for Carden was an injury that forced Kai Williams to depart the action midway through the second half.