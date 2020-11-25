AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan loses a coach and pal in Darren Acton

New AFC Telford United signings Ashley Rawlins and Russ Griffiths with goalkeeping coach Darren Acton(centre) at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

The 46-year-old, who began his playing career with the Bucks as a teenager, had only returned to the club earlier this year after 18 months with Solihull Moors.

But his latest stint has proved short lived, with Acton telling boss Gavin Cowan that work commitments meant he was unable to properly fulfil the role.

“It’s a blow on two accounts for myself as I lose a brilliant coach as well as a mate to bounce ideas off,” said Cowan.

“That being said, in these unprecedented times Acco has to put his job and his family first and we totally respect that.”

Telford legend Jim Bentley is, meanwhile, preparing to undergo heart surgery.

The former defender, who followed in the footsteps of his father Jack by making 118 appearances for the Bucks, is currently in charge of National League North outfit AFC Fylde.

Bentley has now entered a period of self-isolation before undergoing a heart bypass operation on December 1.