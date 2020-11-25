AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan loses a coach and pal in Darren Acton

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

AFC Telford United have begun the search for a new goalkeeping coach following Darren Acton’s departure.

New AFC Telford United signings Ashley Rawlins and Russ Griffiths with goalkeeping coach Darren Acton(centre) at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress
New AFC Telford United signings Ashley Rawlins and Russ Griffiths with goalkeeping coach Darren Acton(centre) at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

The 46-year-old, who began his playing career with the Bucks as a teenager, had only returned to the club earlier this year after 18 months with Solihull Moors.

But his latest stint has proved short lived, with Acton telling boss Gavin Cowan that work commitments meant he was unable to properly fulfil the role.

“It’s a blow on two accounts for myself as I lose a brilliant coach as well as a mate to bounce ideas off,” said Cowan.

“That being said, in these unprecedented times Acco has to put his job and his family first and we totally respect that.”

Telford legend Jim Bentley is, meanwhile, preparing to undergo heart surgery.

The former defender, who followed in the footsteps of his father Jack by making 118 appearances for the Bucks, is currently in charge of National League North outfit AFC Fylde.

Bentley has now entered a period of self-isolation before undergoing a heart bypass operation on December 1.

“The main priority for me at the moment is that I focus on the operation and recovery that lies ahead,” he said. “Once I sort my situation out, hopefully, I will be back fitter than ever.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News