AFC Telford boost as Courtney Meppen-Walters is set to avoid hamstring surgery

Courtney Meppen Walters is helped back to the dressing room

The muscle injury sustained in the 1-0 home victory over Gateshead almost a fortnight ago rules the powerful stopper out of tomorrow’s visit of Alfreton Town.

But the issue is not as bad as first feared and will not see the former Chorley and Manchester City youngster go under the knife.

Boss Gavin Cowan, who is looking for his troops to respond to a first league defeat of the season, said: “It’s the top of his hamstring. From the scan there’s a little bit of bleeding but not as much as we feared.

“We’ll know a little more when the results come. He’s feeling good so that’s a positive. What we can say is that it’s not going to be as bad as initially thought, I don’t think there’s an operation on the horizon, which was diagnosed early.”

Influential Bucks wideman Brendon Daniels limped out of the FA Cup tie at Chasetown almost a month ago and is nearing a return.

Daniels, who plays as an attacking left wing-back for Cowan’s side, is pushing for a return to the fold but the Bucks boss is wary of bringing the ex-Port Vale flyer back to soon.

Cowan rated Daniels as ‘unlikely’ to be ready for the visit of Alfreton, who have drawn twice from two games so far, tomorrow.

He added: “He’s progressing really nicely but with the nature of the injury you have to be really careful.

“Any player will tell you that sometimes a nice whack or dead leg to the bone is easier than a muscle injury.

“They have to be 100 per cent. I don’t think in the last five years of my career I was 100 per cent. But muscle injuries have to be or you can fall foul.”

Derbyshire visitors Alfreton have not tasted action since October 10 due to coronavirus issues.

The Reds had to pull out of the FA Cup and miss league fixtures. It is the second game in a row Telford have faced rivals who have missed games due to isolation, after last weekend’s narrow defeat to Boston United.

AFC Telford United fans can stream tomorrow’s contest after the club confirmed a new partnership with broadcasting service CJP Broadcast Service Solutions.

Season ticket holders will be able to watch the fixture free of charge on TelfordUnited TV, via the club’s Youtube channel.

Non-season ticket holders pay a charge of £8,99 to watch the fixture. Access to season ticket codes and payment can be made on the club’s website.