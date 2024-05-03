'Carnage': Motorists held up again on busy Shrewsbury island plagued by traffic light trouble

Stuart Brown manages the restaurant at the Dobbies garden centre off the Bayston Hill Roundabout, also known as the Dobbies island, on the southern edge of Shrewsbury.

The roundabout connects the busy A5 with the A49 and A5112. Recently motorists have complained about long delays getting onto, off of or through the junction - and Mr Brown says today, the last day before the long May Bank Holiday weekend, has been one of the worst yet.

He says much of the issues are caused by the sequencing of the traffic lights, with drivers entering the junction getting stuck at lights and having to queue, blocking motorists trying to get through in other directions.

"Every time there's a bank holiday it seems to get worse," Mr Brown said.